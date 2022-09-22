CBI wrote to chief secy last year on Rana KP role, Captain govt brushed it under the carpet: AAP

AMID Punjab government probing former Vidhan Sabha speaker Rana Kanwarpal Singh for alleged illegal sand mining, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Wednesday said that the CBI had written to the then state chief secretary Vini Mahajan to investigate him but the matter was hushed up by the Congress government led by Capt Amarinder Singh.

Referring to a CBI letter dated July 9, 2021, AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that the CBI had written to the Punjab chief secretary of Punjab to investigate the then Vidhan Sabha Speaker and senior Congress leader Rana KP Singh for allegedly misusing his position to carry out illegal mining.

The CBI had forwarded a complaint along with original documents stating that Rana KP was involved in illegal mining and was receiving monthly payment worth lakhs from crusher owners through his aides in Ropar and Anandpur Sahib as protection money. But the then government did not probe the matter. Kang accused Congress of shielding its ‘venal leaders’, who had looted Punjab for decades instead of working for the welfare of the common people. Kang also questioned PCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa as to why they are afraid of a government investigation if their leaders are clean and have done nothing wrong. Kang advised them to not cover up for the ‘sins’ of their dubious leaders just for the sake of politics and to allow the truth to prevail.

Terming the Congress as a party of ‘corrupt people’, Kang said that there was large-scale corruption and scams reported during the previous governments and the Mann government is working without any bias to nail all corrupt people after proper investigations. He said that it is unfortunate that instead of cooperating with Punjab government and investigating agencies, the Congress leadership is still covering up for its leaders.

“This is the difference between AAP’s governance that we have a zero tolerance policy against corruption but Congress only patronised venal people. They had only looted Punjabis,” Kang said. He said that Vigilance has allegations against KP Singh and it is investigating the matter thoroughly but KP is levelling baseless allegations against Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains just to cover up his crimes.