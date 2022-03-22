CBI to probe Gurgaon’s Chintels society incident: Khattar

More than a month after a portion of a tower collapsed at Chintels Paradiso society in Gurgaon’s Sector-109, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday announced in the Assembly that the matter would be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“We will hand over the matter to the CBI,” said Khattar after heated arguments with former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda over the issuance of licence to the society.

Khattar said, “Two days ago, we came to know that the licence to Chintels Society was issued during their (Hooda) government.”

After Khattar made the statement, Hooda replied: “Arrest me, if an offence has been committed by merely giving a licence during my government.” The former chief minister added that the ruling BJP-JJP alliance government was involved in corruption.

Khattar then referred to the cancellation of different recruitments made during the previous Congress regime, and specifically pointed out irregularities in the recruitment of JBT teachers.

Notably, days after the incident at Chintels Paradiso society resulted in the death of two persons, an FIR was registered by the Haryana police against the builder, Chintels India Private Ltd, the contractor and five other parties engaged in the group housing project.