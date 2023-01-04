scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

CBI submits chargesheet against Ludhiana company for fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed charge sheet in a special court here Tuesday against a private company based in Ludhiana and others including its three directors, statutory auditor and its two group-concerns based in Punjab as part of the ongoing investigation of a case of bank fraud of approximately Rs 1,530.99 crore. The […]

The CBI had registered the case on August 6, 2020, against a private company based in Ludhiana. (Representational/File)
The CBI had registered the case on August 6, 2020, against the Ludhiana company and others including its directors, unknown public servants and private persons. It was alleged that the accused had cheated a consortium of 10 banks of Rs 1530.99 crore.

It was further alleged that huge amounts of bank loans were diverted by the accused to its related parties and subsequently adjustment entries were made. It was also alleged that the accused had shown procurement of machineries from non-reputed suppliers and thereby over-invoiced the bills. ENS

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-01-2023 at 02:38 IST
