CBI starts probe against former Chandigarh SSP Chahal

THE CBI has started a preliminary enquiry against former UT SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal, a 2009-batch IPS officer, who was prematurely repatriated from Chandigarh to his parent cadre in Punjab, allegedly due to charges of misconduct.

The probe is being conducted by CBI personnel posted at Zonal headquarters, Sector 30. A CBI spokesman said, “The probe against an IPS officer, an SSP who had served in Chandigarh, is underway. We can not divulge any details. We will procure the related documents from the UT administration”.

Sources said that the probe against Chahal was initiated following a communication from the office of Governor, Punjab-cum-UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit.

Kuldeep Singh Chahal is currently posted as Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar.

Punjab Governor-cum-UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, had repatriated him from Chandigarh to Punjab following the allegations of misconduct against him. Chahal was repatriated 10 months before the completion of his three-year tenure. He had joined as SSP (UT) in October, 2019. He was repatriated on December 12, 2022.

The Punjab government had objected to his repatriation with top officials coming out in support of Chahal. A top functionary had said that mere allegations do not prove any charges against the officer.

His repatriation triggered a war of letters between CM, Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, and Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Mann had expressed his concern about the repatriation of Chahal and given the charge of SSP (UT) to a Haryana cadre IPS officer,

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had shot off a letter of protest to the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit against SSP Chahal’s transfer.

In his letter Mann said, “The post of Senior Superintendent of Police, Union Territory, Chandigarh has traditionally been occupied by a Punjab-cadre IPS officer and that of Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh by a Haryana-cadre officer.

However, I am surprised to learn that Kuldeep Singh Chahal IPS (PB:2009) has been repatriated to Punjab prematurely and the charge of this post has been given to a Haryana-cadre IPS officer. This is going to disturb the balance among the States in running the affairs of UT, Chandigarh.”

In his response, Purohit had written, “When serious inputs started coming about the misconduct of SSP U.T. Chahal, I ascertained their authenticity from reliable sources, after which, I communicated telephonically with Chief Secretary, Punjab on 28th Nov., 2022, my decision to remove Chahal, SSP U.T. from critical post. At the same time I advised him to send a panel of efficient IPS officers for the post of SSP, U.T. I also told him that DGP, U.T. Praveer Ranjan, will apprise’ you of the facts. Accordingly Sh. Praveer Ranjan met Chief Secretary, Punjab, on 30th November., 2022 at 4.30 PMand narrated the details of the case and also requested for a panel, to be sent by Govt. of Punjab.”

In the letter, Purohit also advised CM Bhagwant Mann to have knowledge of all the facts and reminded him a case of SP-rank police officer in Punjab, Ashish Kapoor, who was allegedly involved in a case of custodial rape, and urged him to expedite the probe against the errant police officer. In his letter to CM Bhagwant Mann, Governor Purohit had mentioned that the complaint against SP Ashish Kapoor was made by MLA (north), Amritsar, Vijay Partap Singh, who earlier IG (Prisons) in Punjab.

Chahal had cleared the civil services when he was serving as assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in Chandigarh police dates back in 2009.