CBI seeks adjournment for tracing records of case, court gives last opportunity for hearing on July 8

The court giving a last opportunity, adjourned the matter for hearing on July 8. The court giving a last opportunity, adjourned the matter for hearing on July 8.

Seeking more time to trace documents and records pertaining to the investigation of the 29-year-old kidnapping case of Balwant Singh Multani, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday sought adjournment from the CBI court stating that they were making efforts to trace the documents.

The matter is now scheduled for hearing on July 8.

The CBI submitted an application in the special CBI court of JMIC Ravish Kaushik, stating that there is a staff crunch at their office due to Covid-19 and that they need more time to trace the documents for which efforts are being made. The CBI thus sought adjournment in the matter.

The court giving a last opportunity, adjourned the matter for hearing on July 8.

As per records, a case was registered against the former DGP and six other policemen on May 6, 2020, in relation with the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani, who was a junior engineer with the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation.

The son of a then serving IAS officer D S Multani, Balwant continues to be missing and his family suspects he was eliminated. The Punjab Police is thus investigating the case.

The Punjab Police earlier last week had moved an application in the Chandigarh special CBI Court mentioning about a status report filed in 2016 at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, pertaining to the investigation of the case.

The Punjab Police had mentioned that in the year 2016, the CBI while probing the matter had submitted the status report relating to the case following a miscellaneous application.

However, since the FIR was quashed by the apex court, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed to return the status report to CBI back again.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd