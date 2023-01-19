Operation Kanak: 30 of 37 rice mills, agro industries under CBI radar in Sangrur

AT LEAST 30 out of the 37 rice mills and agro industries, which are under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) radar, owing to the investigation of ‘Operation Kanak’ for the last six months, are situated in Sangrur.

The CBI has booked the owners and proprietors of these rice mills, and many of them will be asked to join the investigation shortly. These mills and agro industries are located in Sunam, Bhawanigarh and Cheema town in the Sangrur.

The mills and industries, which were booked, include Ganesh Rice Mill, Bhagwati Rice Mills, Longowal, Shri Teg Bahadur Agro Mills, RP Foods, Jaiambel Rice Mills, Balaji Rice Mills, RP Foods, Origo Commodities, among others. The names of these mill owners were also mentioned in the FIR.

Sources said that the names of 37 rice mills and agro industries along with owners were mentioned in the FIR on the basis of recovered diaries and call record details of the suspected Food Corporation of India(FCI) staff members.

According to the FIR, the owners of three rice mills situated in Mohali have been working as mediators to collect the bribe from mill owners and hand it over to FCI officers in Chandigarh and Delhi through a retired FCI deputy general manager, Mehar Singh.