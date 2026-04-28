Rs 590-cr IDFC First Bank fraud case: CBI gets 3-day remand of 4 accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Monday secured three-day police remand of four accused from a Special CBI Court, in the embezzlement of Rs 590 crore from the Haryana government’s accounts maintained with IDFC First Bank, Chandigarh. The agency emphasised that detailed questioning was required to trace the “routing and utilisation of ill-gotten money and gold”.
The accused — Amit Dewan, the Director Finance, HPGCL, Urja Bhawan, Panchkula; Randhir Singh, the Controller Finance and Accounts, Haryana School Education Board, Shikha Sadan, Panchkula; Rajesh Sangwan, the Controller Finance and Accounts, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Panchkula; and Ankur Sharma, a resident of Mohali — were sent to police custody.
The remaining accused in the case were sent to judicial custody on the agency’s plea.
In its remand application, the agency said custodial interrogation was important as “a larger conspiracy exists involving unknown accused persons” and the arrested accused were believed to possess “crucial information” central to unravelling the case.
The CBI told the court that the accused needed to be interrogated for “exposing the broader conspiracy orchestrating the opening of new accounts, transfer of funds from other accounts to accounts maintained with IDFC First and AU Banks”.
Advocates Kanwarpal Singh and Siddharth Pandit, appearing for Amit Dewan, opposed the plea for police remand before the court. They argued that on March 18, Dewan appeared before ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) at 11 am. He was then produced before the magistrate for remand on March 19, at 3.30 pm, which is after 24 hours; his custody and further remands are illegal, Dewan’s advocates said.
The agency also submitted that the case involved “manipulation of bank records, creating fake and forged documents, and siphoning off the government funds to shell companies”.
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It said funds were transferred “to multiple accounts through layering and then encashed,” with “the encashed amount… distributed among multiple beneficiaries.”
The CBI also highlighted that the investigation had progressed after the accused were sent to judicial custody, with new records being collected.
According to the application, the four accused were lodged in Ambala Central Jail and were sought to be produced before the court through production warrants for police custody. The agency had sought five days remand. After hearing both sides, the Special CBI Court allowed three days of police remand for the four accused.
The case originates from an FIR filed at Police Station State Vigilance and ACB, Panchkula, which was later taken over by the CBI. The agency re-registered the case under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)
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The Economic Offences Wing of the CBI filed a fresh FIR on the basis of another FIR registered by the Haryana State Vigilance (SV) and ACB on February 23, 2026 in Panchkula. The FIR was registered under Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) and Section 316(5), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2) and 61(2) of the BNS.
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula).
Professional Background
Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases.
Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region.
Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns:
1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts
"12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013.
"‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case.
"Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification.
2. Investigative & Scams
"CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus.
"Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh.
3. Environment & Public Safety
"Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities.
"Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos.
4. Gangster Culture & Crime
"City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules.
"Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.
Signature Style
Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More