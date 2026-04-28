Rs 590-cr IDFC First Bank fraud case: CBI gets 3-day remand of 4 accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Monday secured three-day police remand of four accused from a Special CBI Court, in the embezzlement of Rs 590 crore from the Haryana government’s accounts maintained with IDFC First Bank, Chandigarh. The agency emphasised that detailed questioning was required to trace the “routing and utilisation of ill-gotten money and gold”.

The accused — Amit Dewan, the Director Finance, HPGCL, Urja Bhawan, Panchkula; Randhir Singh, the Controller Finance and Accounts, Haryana School Education Board, Shikha Sadan, Panchkula; Rajesh Sangwan, the Controller Finance and Accounts, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Panchkula; and Ankur Sharma, a resident of Mohali — were sent to police custody.

The remaining accused in the case were sent to judicial custody on the agency’s plea.

In its remand application, the agency said custodial interrogation was important as “a larger conspiracy exists involving unknown accused persons” and the arrested accused were believed to possess “crucial information” central to unravelling the case.

The CBI told the court that the accused needed to be interrogated for “exposing the broader conspiracy orchestrating the opening of new accounts, transfer of funds from other accounts to accounts maintained with IDFC First and AU Banks”.

Advocates Kanwarpal Singh and Siddharth Pandit, appearing for Amit Dewan, opposed the plea for police remand before the court. They argued that on March 18, Dewan appeared before ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) at 11 am. He was then produced before the magistrate for remand on March 19, at 3.30 pm, which is after 24 hours; his custody and further remands are illegal, Dewan’s advocates said.

The agency also submitted that the case involved “manipulation of bank records, creating fake and forged documents, and siphoning off the government funds to shell companies”.

Story continues below this ad

It said funds were transferred “to multiple accounts through layering and then encashed,” with “the encashed amount… distributed among multiple beneficiaries.”

The CBI also highlighted that the investigation had progressed after the accused were sent to judicial custody, with new records being collected.

According to the application, the four accused were lodged in Ambala Central Jail and were sought to be produced before the court through production warrants for police custody. The agency had sought five days remand. After hearing both sides, the Special CBI Court allowed three days of police remand for the four accused.

The case originates from an FIR filed at Police Station State Vigilance and ACB, Panchkula, which was later taken over by the CBI. The agency re-registered the case under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Story continues below this ad

The Economic Offences Wing of the CBI filed a fresh FIR on the basis of another FIR registered by the Haryana State Vigilance (SV) and ACB on February 23, 2026 in Panchkula. The FIR was registered under Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) and Section 316(5), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2) and 61(2) of the BNS.