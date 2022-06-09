CBI rejects Punjab Police claim of seeking red corner notice against Goldy Brar 10 days before Sidhu Moosewala murder

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday rejected the Punjab Police’s claim from the previous day that it had approached the central agency 10 days before the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala for the issuance of a red corner notice against Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who has taken responsibility for the crime.

The CBI said that it received an email from the Bureau of Investigation, Punjab Police, with an attached letter dated May 19 about Goldy Brar only May 30, a day after Moosewala was shot dead on May 29.

A detailed CBI statement said: “The proposal for issuance of Red Notice (RCN) against Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy was received on May 30 at 12:25 pm from Bureau of Investigation, Punjab Police through e-mail. In this e-mail dated 30-05-2022, a copy of letter dated 19-05-2022 was attached. Also, a hard copy of the same proposal was received from Punjab Police in IPCU, CBI, New Delhi on 30-05-2022. Even this request was received in IPCU CBI on 30th May 2022, whereas as per information in (the) public domain, (the) murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala took place on 29th May 2022.”

“The Punjab Police did not present the entire facts before the media yesterday (Wednesday). There was no delay on our part. In the two FIRs against Goldy Brar, the police already filed chargesheets many months ago. The Punjab police initiated the process of red corner notice after at least seven months. After processing for confirmation of pre-requisite requirements, the red corner notice proposal was forwarded expeditiously to Interpol (headquarters), Lyon (France) on June 2,” a CBI officer, on the condition of anonymity, said.

“As per the above proposal of Punjab Police, request for issuance of Red Notice (RCN) relates to two cases of Punjab Police during the year 2020 and 2021 vide FIR No.409 dated 12-11-2020 and other FIR No.44 dated 18-02-2021, both FIRs are of Police Station City Faridkot, Faridkot District (Punjab),” the CBI statement said.

“The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of CBI, New Delhi, coordinates the requests of sister law enforcement agencies for informal coordination through Interpol, including requests for issuance of colour-coded notices. IPCU, CBI checks the requests for eligibility as per Rules of Processing Data of Interpol so that the request is complete and the notices are issued early. The final issuance of notices is done by Interpol (HQ), Lyon (France) in line with (the) Rules for Processing of Data,” the statement said.

The CBI statement said that the request for issuance of a red corner notice against gangster-turned-terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda Shri Harwinder Singh Rinda was also sent to Interpol headquarters in Lyon.

The CBI further stated that Interpol channels are used for informal international police cooperation and a red corner notice is neither mandatory nor a pre-requisite for sending an extradition request, more so when the location of the subject is known.

The CBI has been assisting all law enforcement agencies in the matter of international cooperation and is committed to assisting in the best possible manner through various international channels, it added.