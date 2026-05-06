CBI registers two FIRs in Chandigarh Smart City, CREST fund diversion case

The central agency’s move follows earlier FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing of the Chandigarh Police, where an Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been probing the cases. (File Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two separate FIRs in connection with the alleged large-scale financial irregularities involving the Chandigarh Smart City project and the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST).

Both FIRs name Anubhav Mishra, Abhay Kumaar, Seema Dhiman, Ribhav Rishi, Nalini Malik, and Vikram Wadhwa as accused. The cases have been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The matter is scheduled to come up before a special CBI court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Bhawana Jain, on May 13.

The central agency’s move follows earlier FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing of the Chandigarh Police, in which a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been probing the cases. The SIT had flagged a pattern of financial irregularities, including fake fixed deposit receipts (FDRs), forged bank documents, and unauthorised transactions across accounts of government-linked bodies.