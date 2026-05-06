CBI registers two FIRs in Chandigarh Smart City, CREST fund diversion case

The CBI has registered two FIRs investigating financial irregularities within Chandigarh Smart City and CREST, involving alleged fraud totaling nearly Rs 200 crore through forged documents and diverted public funds.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readChandigarhMay 6, 2026 10:12 AM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two separate FIRs in connection with the alleged large-scale financial irregularities involving the Chandigarh Smart City project and the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST).The central agency’s move follows earlier FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing of the Chandigarh Police, where an Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been probing the cases. (File Photo)
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two separate FIRs in connection with the alleged large-scale financial irregularities involving the Chandigarh Smart City project and the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST).

Both FIRs name Anubhav Mishra, Abhay Kumaar, Seema Dhiman, Ribhav Rishi, Nalini Malik, and Vikram Wadhwa as accused. The cases have been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The matter is scheduled to come up before a special CBI court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Bhawana Jain, on May 13.

The central agency’s move follows earlier FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing of the Chandigarh Police, in which a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been probing the cases. The SIT had flagged a pattern of financial irregularities, including fake fixed deposit receipts (FDRs), forged bank documents, and unauthorised transactions across accounts of government-linked bodies.

Smart City Case

In the Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) case, the agency is probing an alleged fraud of Rs 116.84 crore linked to funds parked in fixed deposit receipts with a private bank branch in Sector 32.

The irregularities surfaced during the winding up of CSCL, when funds were to be transferred to the Municipal Corporation. During reconciliation, FDRs presented as assets were found to be fake, with no corresponding deposits in bank records. According to the police probe, forged documents were used to inflate balances and conceal the diversion of public funds. Nalini Malik, former chief finance officer of CSCL, is alleged to have created 11 fake FDRs worth Rs 116.84 crore as part of the conspiracy.

CREST Case

In a parallel case, the CBI is probing the alleged siphoning of Rs 75–83 crore from the CREST through unauthorised transactions and forged documentation. Police probe alleged that funds were routed through shell entities, with portions of the diverted money allegedly invested in real estate and other assets.

As per the SIT, former CREST project director Sukhvinder Singh Abrol is accused of diverting funds to linked accounts, while Sahil Kukkar, Head of Accounts, allegedly executed transactions for monetary gains.

Arrests and probe status

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So far, 10 accused have been arrested across the two cases, including Vikram Wadhwa, Nalini Malik, Sukhvinder Singh Abrol, Ribhav Rishi, Abhay Kumar, Seema Dhiman, and Sahil Kukkar. Recently, Swati Singla, Abhishek Singla, and Ankur Sharma were also taken into custody.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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