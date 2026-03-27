CBI registers FIR in ‘digital arrest’ case following HC orders

Details in the 'digital arrest' FIR indicate that the fraud involved multiple financial transactions routed through different bank accounts.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh FIR in connection with a cyber fraud case involving alleged digital arrest-style cheating, after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed transfer of the probe from Punjab Police.

The case has been registered at the CBI’s Special Crime Branch in Chandigarh, pertaining to offences under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, relating to cheating and impersonation using digital platforms.

According to the FIR, the case was originally registered in 2025 at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Jalandhar. The complainant, Sukhmander Singh, a resident of Jalandhar, had alleged that unknown persons cheated him through online means over a period between May and June 2025.