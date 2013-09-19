CBI recommends action against retd IO

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has written to the Haryana Police for taking action against the former investigating officer (IO) in the Apna Ghar sex abuse case,Bhim Singh Ranga,for his official misconduct in investigating the case. The CBI has recommended disciplinary action against the retired official,who is out on bail.

Superintendent of police CBI,Tarun Gauba said the CBI has written to the Haryana Director General of police (DGP) for initiating action against Ranga. He said the letter was written to the DGP on Tuesday after the CBI filed the supplementary chargesheet in the case.

According to CBI sources,although the police official has retired now,the police can act against him by stopping his pension. Sources said the letter written to the DGP has pointed to the gross dereliction of duty on the part of Ranga during investigation of the case.

The CBI in its supplementary chargesheet has disclosed that Ranga was responsible for the official misconduct but found no evidence against him that substantiated the charge that he destroyed the evidence in the case.

The investigating agency had earlier found that Ranga was liable for official misconduct as he had returned the laptop of one of the accused containing the nude pictures of the girls who were raped at the Rohtak-based shelter home. After the case had come to the notice of CBI last year,some laptops were seized from the shelter home with the nude pictures of the children who were raped at the home.

The CBI was investigating the case that the official had connived in destruction of evidence and had given back a laptop to two of the employees of the Apna Ghar,Dayanand and Harvinder Singh.

However,CBI has found that these two employees also had no role in the destruction of evidence and were also discharged from the accusation that had come up against them.

The Apna Ghar shelter house had landed into a controversy when a team of National Commission for Protection of Child Right (NCPCR) rescued nearly 120 people,including children and women,from the house after carrying out a surprise raid on May 9 last year.

