Post CBI raids in FCI graft case, SKM: Centre targeting leaders who took part in farm stir

Two days after CBI searches were conducted at the premises of two of their leaders, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) Thursday alleged that the BJP government is targeting SKM leaders who were actively participating in the farmers’ struggle.

The SKM leaders, who held a meeting at Ludhiana’s Isrru Bhawan, also decided to meet the Punjab Governor over this issue on February 28.

The CBI had searched the houses, godowns and other premises of BKU (Lakhowal) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal in Ludhiana and Mohali, and Indian Farmers Association president Satnam Singh Behru in Patiala. The searches were conducted as part of an investigation into the multi-crore food procurement scam in the Food Corporation of India. It was alleged that corrupt FCI officials procured grains of inferior quality in lieu of bribes from traders. The CBI lodged an FIR in this connection last month. Reacting to the searches, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, general secretary of BKU Lakhowal, said, “I wasn’t at home when CBI came. They searched our Lakhowal village house, petrol pump located at Samrala (both in Ludhiana district) and our Mohali-based house. We have no godown, we are not commission agents. So how have they included us in the Operation Kanak? It is beyond our comprehension. I wasn’t at home on that day but they questioned my father Ajmer Singh Lakhowal at our Lakhowal village house. They asked about our cash, deposits, bank accounts and jewellery.”

Satnam Singh Behru is a mediocre farmer in Patiala who claimed no involvement in this scam. Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU Dakaunda, said: “We feel highly offended over these raids at two of our SKM leaders’ houses at the behest of the Centre. We will be meeting Punjab Governor on February 28 in this connection and will be submitting our memorandum. We will also be highlighting our other demands as well in that memorandum.”

He said that few BJP leaders had been mocking the SKM leaders and had been trying to defame them. “We strongly condemn such leaders who are not serious about farmers and their issues.” “CBI searches at the houses of SKM leaders is a direct attack on farmers’ movement in the country. We will give a befitting reply to this,” said Ruldu Singh Mansa, president of Punjab Kisan Union.

Raminder Singh Patiala, another farmer leader, said, “There is no case lodged against the farner union leaders. Still, CBI searched their places. This seems to be part of vendetta politics of Union government for which they used the Centre’s agency. They also tried to defame the farmer leaders.”

Buta Singh Shadipur, another union leader, said, “We will be protesting outside Parliament on March 20 over our demands. Now we will be doing it more fiercely after this recent attack on us.”