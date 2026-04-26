CBI flags ‘structured network of middlemen’ in alleged bribery case against DIG Bhullar

Says meetings and illegal gratification took place in Chandigarh; special court allows plea

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
4 min readChandigarhApr 26, 2026 09:57 AM IST
Fake bills and forged records used to siphon off govt funds: CBI books doctors, hospitalsThe application was allowed by the Special CBI Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Bhawana Jain on Friday. A detailed order is yet to be released. (File Photo)
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Citing electronic evidence, incriminating documents and communication analysis, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has told the special CBI court that its probe has revealed “several meetings, negotiations of favours, and alleged delivery of illegal gratification… took place within the jurisdiction of Chandigarh,” pointing to “a structured network of middlemen facilitating bribery and suspect criminal misconduct by multiple unknown public servants”.

The submissions came in an application moved by the CBI seeking permission to take over electronic devices, original documents and cash seized earlier during trap proceedings in the case registered against former Punjab Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar.

The application was allowed by the Special CBI Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Bhawana Jain on Friday. A detailed order is yet to be released.

In its application, the agency stated, “the electronic evidence, incriminating documents, communication analysis and disclosures indicate that several meetings, negotiations of favours, and alleged delivery of illegal gratification involving accused persons and other suspect public servants/private individuals took place within the jurisdiction of Chandigarh”.

It further added, “the above findings indicate a structured network of middlemen facilitating bribery and suspect criminal misconduct by multiple unknown public servants”.

The CBI submitted that the present enquiry was registered on February 19 against unknown public servants and private individuals on the basis of a complaint by a CBI inspector. It said the case is an offshoot of an earlier trap case registered in October 2025, wherein a middleman was allegedly caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh on behalf of then DIG Bhullar.

According to the application, “substantial incriminating material has surfaced indicating the existence of independent corruption-related transactions” involving several unknown public servants and private individuals.

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The agency further told the court that “digital forensic analysis of seized electronic devices, interrogation disclosures, and documentary material… prima facie indicates that they were engaged in facilitating undue favours from senior public servants of various departments of the Punjab government in lieu of illegal gratification”.

It also pointed to WhatsApp chats recovered from mobile phones, stating that these show consistent communication with senior officers and indicate that accused persons facilitated official favours for private individuals by leveraging access to government machinery in exchange for illegal gratification.

To advance the probe, the CBI sought permission to take over several seized items from the earlier trap case, including a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold mobile phone, an Apple iPad, a MacBook Pro, multiple laptops, a diary, and Rs 21 lakh in cash recovered during searches conducted in Chandigarh and Punjab.

The agency said these materials are required “for the purpose of enquiry” in the present case to further investigate the alleged nexus between public servants and private intermediaries.

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Bhullar, who was serving as DIG, Ropar Range, was arrested by the CBI in October 2025 after a Fatehgarh Sahib-based scrap dealer alleged against him of demanding illegal gratification through an intermediary to settle a 2023 FIR registered against him at Sirhind police station.

According to the FIR of CBI and investigation records, Bhullar’s associate, identified as Kirshanu Sharda, initially demanded a bribe to close the case and later sought Rs 8 lakh for ensuring that no further police action was taken against the complainant’s business.

A trap laid by the CBI on October 16, 2025, resulted in Sharda being caught accepting Rs 5 lakh on behalf of Bhullar.

Later, a DA case was also registered against Bhullar after the recovery of an unexplained cash of Rs 7,36,90,000, gold and silver jewellery worth around Rs 2,32,00,000, and 26 luxury/branded watches, among others during the search of his residential premises in Sector 40-B, Chandigarh.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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