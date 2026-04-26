CBI flags ‘structured network of middlemen’ in alleged bribery case against DIG Bhullar

Citing electronic evidence, incriminating documents and communication analysis, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has told the special CBI court that its probe has revealed “several meetings, negotiations of favours, and alleged delivery of illegal gratification… took place within the jurisdiction of Chandigarh,” pointing to “a structured network of middlemen facilitating bribery and suspect criminal misconduct by multiple unknown public servants”.

The submissions came in an application moved by the CBI seeking permission to take over electronic devices, original documents and cash seized earlier during trap proceedings in the case registered against former Punjab Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar.

The application was allowed by the Special CBI Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Bhawana Jain on Friday. A detailed order is yet to be released.

In its application, the agency stated, “the electronic evidence, incriminating documents, communication analysis and disclosures indicate that several meetings, negotiations of favours, and alleged delivery of illegal gratification involving accused persons and other suspect public servants/private individuals took place within the jurisdiction of Chandigarh”.

It further added, “the above findings indicate a structured network of middlemen facilitating bribery and suspect criminal misconduct by multiple unknown public servants”.

The CBI submitted that the present enquiry was registered on February 19 against unknown public servants and private individuals on the basis of a complaint by a CBI inspector. It said the case is an offshoot of an earlier trap case registered in October 2025, wherein a middleman was allegedly caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh on behalf of then DIG Bhullar.

According to the application, “substantial incriminating material has surfaced indicating the existence of independent corruption-related transactions” involving several unknown public servants and private individuals.

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The agency further told the court that “digital forensic analysis of seized electronic devices, interrogation disclosures, and documentary material… prima facie indicates that they were engaged in facilitating undue favours from senior public servants of various departments of the Punjab government in lieu of illegal gratification”.

It also pointed to WhatsApp chats recovered from mobile phones, stating that these show consistent communication with senior officers and indicate that accused persons facilitated official favours for private individuals by leveraging access to government machinery in exchange for illegal gratification.

To advance the probe, the CBI sought permission to take over several seized items from the earlier trap case, including a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold mobile phone, an Apple iPad, a MacBook Pro, multiple laptops, a diary, and Rs 21 lakh in cash recovered during searches conducted in Chandigarh and Punjab.

The agency said these materials are required “for the purpose of enquiry” in the present case to further investigate the alleged nexus between public servants and private intermediaries.

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Bhullar, who was serving as DIG, Ropar Range, was arrested by the CBI in October 2025 after a Fatehgarh Sahib-based scrap dealer alleged against him of demanding illegal gratification through an intermediary to settle a 2023 FIR registered against him at Sirhind police station.

According to the FIR of CBI and investigation records, Bhullar’s associate, identified as Kirshanu Sharda, initially demanded a bribe to close the case and later sought Rs 8 lakh for ensuring that no further police action was taken against the complainant’s business.

A trap laid by the CBI on October 16, 2025, resulted in Sharda being caught accepting Rs 5 lakh on behalf of Bhullar.

Later, a DA case was also registered against Bhullar after the recovery of an unexplained cash of Rs 7,36,90,000, gold and silver jewellery worth around Rs 2,32,00,000, and 26 luxury/branded watches, among others during the search of his residential premises in Sector 40-B, Chandigarh.