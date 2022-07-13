CBI nabs junior engineer for taking Rs 8,000 as bribe

July 13, 2022 3:17:34 am
THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation on Monday night arrested a Junior Engineer, working with the electrical department of the UT Administration, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000.
A CBI sleuth said that subsequent searches at the Chandigarh and Yamunanangar residences of the Junior Engineer later led to the recovery of a further Rs 2 lakh.
As per details, the junior engineer, Satish Kumar, had demanded a bribe from a man for not imposing a fine on him. Sources said that Kumar had told the man that a complaint had been received against him regarding excessive electricity load and using only one electricity metre for two houses. Kumar had also conducted a inspection of the man’s electricity metre/connection.
The complainant reported to the CBI that the junior engineer threatened him that a fine will be imposed on him for his alleged wrongdoings and further demanded a bribe of Rs 8,000 for hushing up the matter.
On getting information, the CBI then proceeded to lay a trap and nabbed Satish Kumarwhile he was acepting the bribe from the complainant.
Kumar was produced in a court and sent to judicial custody.
A case under sectins of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was registered against him.
