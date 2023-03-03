scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
CBI should investigate Punjab's liquor policy too: BJP

Rajneesh Dhiman, president of the BJP's Ludhiana wing, said, "Earlier, BJP workers protested against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government outside the DC's office."

punjab liquor protestThe BJP’s general secretary in Punjab Jeevan Gupta, treasurer Gurdesh Sharma Debi, spokesperson Anil Sarin, Gurdeep Singh Gosha, former state vice-president Praveen Bansal and several others were present on the occasion. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
The Punjab unit of the BJP has demanded an investigation into the state’s liquor policy along the lines of the probe in Delhi. The Ludhiana district unit of the BJP organised a protest in this connection Friday and submitted a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner Amit Sarin.

Rajneesh Dhiman, president of the BJP’s Ludhiana wing, said, “Earlier, BJP workers protested against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government outside the DC’s office.”

“Punjab’s liquor policy should be investigated by CBI along the lines of the probe in Delhi as there are allegations of huge corruption in it as well,” he demanded. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the CBI in connection with an alleged scam pertaining to the AAP government’s liquor policy there. “The same liquor policy has also been implemented in Punjab. In this also the commission has been increased from 5% to 10%,” Dhiman said.

The BJP’s general secretary in Punjab Jeevan Gupta, treasurer Gurdesh Sharma Debi, spokesperson Anil Sarin, Gurdeep Singh Gosha, former state vice-president Praveen Bansal and several others were present on the occasion.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 19:03 IST
23-year-old man gets life term for raping minor, impregnating her in Rajkot

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
