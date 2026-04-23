CBI books former CEO, commercial head of Chandigarh airport in extortion, corruption case

The FIR, registered by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch in Chandigarh, pertains to alleged offences committed from 2021 onwards at the Chandigarh International Airport in Mohali. (File Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against two former senior officials of Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) on charges of criminal conspiracy, extortion and corruption, based on a complaint by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

According to the FIR, the agency has named Rakesh Ranjan Sahay, former CEO of CHIAL, and Amrit Garg, former head of commercial operations, as the accused in the case. The case has been registered under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with 386 (extortion) of the IPC, along with Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, on the complaint submitted by Maya Lavania, executive director (Administration), AAI.