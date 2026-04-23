CBI books former CEO, commercial head of Chandigarh airport in extortion, corruption case

The FIR, registered by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch in Chandigarh, pertains to alleged offences committed from 2021 onwards at the Chandigarh International Airport in Mohali.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
2 min readChandigarhApr 23, 2026 11:22 PM IST
punjab policeThe FIR, registered by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch in Chandigarh, pertains to alleged offences committed from 2021 onwards at the Chandigarh International Airport in Mohali. (File Photo)
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against two former senior officials of Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) on charges of criminal conspiracy, extortion and corruption, based on a complaint by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

According to the FIR, the agency has named Rakesh Ranjan Sahay, former CEO of CHIAL, and Amrit Garg, former head of commercial operations, as the accused in the case. The case has been registered under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with 386 (extortion) of the IPC, along with Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, on the complaint submitted by Maya Lavania, executive director (Administration), AAI.

The FIR, registered by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch in Chandigarh, pertains to alleged offences committed from 2021 onwards at the Chandigarh International Airport in Mohali.

As per the FIR, the allegations prima facie disclose commission of cognizable offences, involving demand of undue advantage by public servants.

As per CBI sources, the complaint, originally received in April 2024 along with a pen drive containing audio clips, was first examined by the vigilance wing of AAI, which conducted a preliminary probe.

As per the documents attached with the FIR, the vigilance inquiry found elements of bribery, corruption and alleged favouritism towards a particular private licensee operating at the airport.

It was also alleged that members of an airport taxi union were subjected to mental, physical and financial harassment through extortion and blackmail.

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The AAI, in its communication to the CBI, stated that the nature of allegations involved a “criminal dimension” and required forensic examination of audio evidence and investigation of the money trail to identify those involved.

The CBI has now initiated a regular case and begun further investigation to establish the extent of the alleged conspiracy, financial transactions and involvement of other persons.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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