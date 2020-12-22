Chandigarh CBI court upholds conviction of two, reduces sentence

The CBI revealed that accused Deepak had told Jitender that if any person wants to appear for bus conductor examination, he can get through by arranging well-educated person from Bihar against a payment of Rs 3-4 lakh. (Representational Image)

The special CBI court of Chandigarh on Monday while upholding the conviction of two accused, reduced their sentence in the CTU bus conductor recruitment examination by a year.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Dr Sushil Kumar Garg, reduced the sentence of Sonu and Rinku, to one year, while hearing their criminal appeal.

In August 2019, the duo, along with other people, had been convicted and sentenced to two years in prison for cheating and impersonating in the CTU bus conductor recruitment examination.

As per the Prosecution, the case dates back to 2010, when CTU (Chandigarh Transport Undertaking) had organised a written examination for the posts of bus conductor on October 3, 2010 through Panjab University, on the basis of outsourcing various centres at Chandigarh.

At Government College, Sector 46, which was one of the centres, the invigilators found that candidates appearing as Vikram and Sonu were not the same as the photograph affixed on the admit card. The impersonators were caught and the matter was taken up with the centre superintendent.

It was found that Rajeev Roy had appeared in place of Vikram in the CTU Bus conductor recruitment examination, while Rinku had appeared in place of Sonu in the same examination.

The case was thus registered on the complaint of Dr Mahender Singh, Professor Government College, Sector 46 with the CBI under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

The CBI revealed that accused Deepak had told Jitender that if any person wants to appear for bus conductor examination, he can get through by arranging well-educated person from Bihar against a payment of Rs 3-4 lakh.

Jitender then contacted Vikram and Sonu, who also agreed upon the condition of payment. Deepak’s brother Kamal collected the admit cards of candidates appearing in the exam.

