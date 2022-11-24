scorecardresearch
Special CBI court of Chandigarh sentences suspended cop to 4 yrs in jail in graft case

The convict, Arvind Kumar, was held guilty under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.

The CBI arrested the Sub-Inspector while he was accepting the bribe. (Representational Photo)

The special CBI court of Chandigarh on Wednesday sentenced a suspended Chandigarh Police sub-inspector to four years’ imprisonment for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a city resident in 2015.

The convict, Arvind Kumar, was held guilty by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jagjit Singh, Special CBI court, Chandigarh, under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.

According to the CBI, the accused was posted at Sector 31 police station. The complainant, Balkar Saini, who owns a depot in Sector 31, was booked by the Chandigarh Police under the Essential Commodities Act in 2014 for allegedly selling wheat at higher prices. The accused S-I, Arvind Kumar who was the investigating officer (IO) in Saini case, had also submitted the chargesheet in the court.

As per allegations, the S-I told Saini that he can help him in the court proceedings when the statement of the UT food inspector will be recorded. Following this, the S-I asked the complainant to pay him Rs 10,000 and finalised the deal with the complainant. However, during the pre-trap proceedings, the amount of bribe was negotiated to Rs 5,000 which was to be given by the complainant on Tuesday evening outside Sector 31 police station.

More from Chandigarh

Following this, the CBI laid the trap and arrested the Sub-Inspector while he was accepting the bribe.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 09:32:47 am
