CBI court refers matter to UT SSP, directs him to take necessary action

Bisht had alleged that he is being threatened by three SHOs. Bisht had alleged that he is being threatened by three SHOs.

Considering the application of Prem Singh Bisht, who alleged threat from three Chandigarh police SHOs, the special CBI court of Chandigarh on Monday referred the matter to the SSP Chandigarh police and directed him to take necessary action against the concerned police officials.

The matter was heard through video call at the special CBI Court of Dr Sushil Kumar Garg.

The CBI had held Mohan Singh in 2017 for accepting bribe of Rs two lakh from Prem Singh Bisht at the Sector 31 market. Even though the CBI had non-chargesheeted Jaswinder Kaur, later on the plea of Bisht, the CBI Court had asked the SSP for a status report for granting prosecution sanction against Kaur.

Bisht had alleged in a fresh application on June 26 that he is being threatened by three SHOs of the Chandigarh police, Inspector Rajdeep Singh (SHO PS 31), Inspector Baldev Kumar (SHO PS 34) and Inspector Amanjot Singh (SHO PS 39), who are forcing him to turn hostile in court against Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, SHO of Manimajra Police Station.

After hearing the plea of Bisht, the Court of Dr Garg held in the order, “Since the allegations leveled in the application/complaint are serious in nature and in order to avoid miscarriage of justice to the applicant/complainant, who is the complainant in the above mentioned case, CBI vs Mohan Singh, and had also filed the application against SHO Jaswinder Kaur under the Section 319 CrPC, and consequently, the court of undersigned referred the matter to the competent authority/DIG/SSP, Chandigarh, for taking into consideration the entire facts and circumstances of the case for the purpose of issuance of sanction against the then SHO Jaswinder Kaur of Police Station, Sector 31, Chandigarh, which is still pending before the above said competent authority.”

The Court also held in the order, “Court deems it fit to refer the matter to Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh, for taking necessary action on the present complaint against the above police officials in accordance with the law under intimation to this court.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd