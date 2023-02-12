CBI court holds clerk at SDM office guilty in graft case

The Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court of Chandigarh has convicted a clerk at the sub-divisional magistrate’s (SDM) (South) office in connection with a 2015 graft case. The convict, Jasbir Singh, has been held guilty under Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, by the Court of Jagjit Singh, Additional District and Sessions Judge.

As per CBI, Jasbir was arrested on June 3, 2015, after being caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000.

The complainant Jitender, had told CBI that a case under Section 107 of the Code of Criminal procedure (CrPC) was pending against him and the file was with the SDM. Jasbir, who worked as a clerk there, had demanded a bribe to clear his case.

After Jitender approached the CBI, a trap was laid and the clerk was caught red-handed. Subsequently, a case under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the CBI police station.

During the trial, the defense counsel of Jasbir Singh argued that he was falsely implicated in the case and he had not taken any bribe from the complainant.

The court after hearing the matter held the accused guilty. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Monday.