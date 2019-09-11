CBI court frames charges against Punjab education dept official

The special CBI Court of Chandigarh on Tuesday framed charges against the Joint Director of Technical Education Department of Punjab, who was booked by the CBI for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 50,000 in 2017. The accused, Jagjit Singh had allegedly accepted the bribe for not cancelling the certification of an ITI institute in Punjab.

The charges were framed against Singh, under Section 7, 13 (1)(d) punishable under Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, by the Court of Additional District and Session Judge Dr Suhsil Kumar Garg.

Dismissing the discharge plea of Singh from the case, the court also imposed a cost of Rs 5,000 on the accused, which is to be deposited with the District Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh.

The court also issued a notice to the CMO (Chief Medical Officer) of District Hospital, Mohali, to appear in person for not furnishing the detailed of the medical reports of the accused. The CMO had not submitted the report regarding the “genuineness” of the medical reports of the accused, who had sought exemption from appearing in the court due to medical issues.

The court had sought a report from the CMO regarding the medical reports prescribed by Dr Rajinder Bhooshan and Emergency Medical Officer. On not receiving the report, the court ordered for the CMO to come on the next date, with the medical report and an explanation for not furnishing it before. The trial in the case is scheduled to commence from December 9.

The case dates back to 2017, when Singh had demanded a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh from complainant GR Singh to settle the issue of show-cause notice sent to GR Singh’s ITI institute.