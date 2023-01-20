‘They know the effect of graft but don’t shy away from it’: CBI court sentences ex-SDO and computer operator to four years in jail

The special CBI court of Chandigarh Thursday sentenced former SDO of horticulture department and a computer operator to four-year imprisonment in a bribery case.

“People visit their office with full faith to get their work done, but then meet people like the convicts, who are aware of the consequences in case they indulge in corruption, but still do not feel shy in doing so,” observed the court of Jagjit Singh, Additional District and Sessions Judge, while pronouncing the sentence.

The convicts — ex-SDO of Horticulture department, Navraj Dhillon, and Damar Bahadur, a computer operator at the department — were held guilty under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, read with Section 120-B of the IPC, and section 13 (1) (d) punishable under Section 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, read with Section 120-B of the IPC, along with Rs 20,000 fine imposed on both the convicts.

Seeking leniency from the CBI court, convict Damar Bahadur said that he is a first offender and by virtue of conviction, he will lose his government service and government accommodation, where his family is residing with him, and also that he is a heart patient and has undergone two bypass surgeries in PGI, Chandigarh. Convict Dhillon submitted that he is 64 years old and has retired from government service. He had impeccable service record, except for the present case. He has an unmarried daughter and his wife is suffering from cancer.

Narender Singh, Public Prosecutor, CBI, argued that the convicts have indulged in a serious offence despite being public servants. The rampant corruption should be curbed and stringent punishment be awarded to the convicts, which can be an example for others.

After hearing the plea, the court of Jagjit Singh said, “The convicts have stated to take a lenient view against them citing their family conditions as also the medical conditions. It is, however, seen that both the convicts are public servants, and have a lot of responsibility upon them. People visit their office with full faith to get their work done, but then meet people like the convicts, who are aware of the consequences in case they indulge in corruption, but still do not feel shy in doing so. Convicts are also aware that they can face punishment, and humiliation in society, if they try to commit such offences, but still they try to befool the system.”

“Convict Damar Bahadur, who has now stated to be suffering from so many ailments, did not think twice before committing the offence or even about his family, who would face the consequences of his actions. Convict Navraj Singh Dhillon stated about suffering from several ailments, and having unmarried daughter, but like convict Damar Bahadur, he also did not think about his family before committing the offence,” the court noted.

The CBI judge remarked, “Corruption is rampant almost in all departments, and is also gnawing at the society like termites and is eating into the roots. It is a disease like cancer, which if not detected in time is sure to malign the polity of our country leading to disastrous consequences…Large scale corruption retards the nation-building activities and everyone has to suffer on that count.”

Holding that the convicts do not deserve leniency, the court sentenced both the convicts to four-year imprisonment. As per allegations, the accused had demanded Rs 5,000 as a bribe from Siya Ram for clearing his pending bills pertaining to supply of gardeners at Sukhna Lake and other horticulture works of the department on roads from sectors 1 to 5 and sectors 9 to 12.

The trio were arrested by the CBI during a trap, from their office in Sector 23 and the bribe money was recovered. According to CBI, the accused demanded a commission of two per cent amounting to Rs 5,000 from the complainant for clearing his pending bills of Rs 1.75 lakh. Bribe was also demanded in lieu of the already cleared bills of Rs 90,000.