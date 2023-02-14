CBI court awards 4 years’ jail to Chandigarh sub-divisional magistrate’s office clerk in graft case

The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court of Chandigarh Monday awarded four years of imprisonment to a clerk at the sub-divisional magistrate’s (SDM) (South) office in connection with a 2015 graft case.

The convict, Jasbir Singh, has been held guilty under Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act by Additional District and Sessions Judge Jagjit Singh. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on the convict.

According to the CBI, Jasbir who was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 was arrested on June 3, 2015.

The complainant Jitender had told the central agency that a case under Section 107 of the Code of Criminal procedure (CrPC) was pending against him and the file was with the sub-divisional magistrate’s office. Jasbir, who worked as a clerk there, had demanded a bribe to clear his case. After Jitender approached the CBI, a trap was laid and the clerk was caught red-handed. Subsequently, a case under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the CBI police station.