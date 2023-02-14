scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

CBI court awards 4 years’ jail to Chandigarh sub-divisional magistrate’s office clerk in graft case

The clerk who was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 was arrested on June 3, 2015. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on the convict.

chandigarh graft case, CBI, indian expressAccording to the CBI, Jasbir who was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 was arrested on June 3, 2015. (File)
Listen to this article
CBI court awards 4 years’ jail to Chandigarh sub-divisional magistrate’s office clerk in graft case
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court of Chandigarh Monday awarded four years of imprisonment to a clerk at the sub-divisional magistrate’s (SDM) (South) office in connection with a 2015 graft case.

The convict, Jasbir Singh, has been held guilty under Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act by Additional District and Sessions Judge Jagjit Singh. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on the convict.

According to the CBI, Jasbir who was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 was arrested on June 3, 2015.

More from Chandigarh

The complainant Jitender had told the central agency that a case under Section 107 of the Code of Criminal procedure (CrPC) was pending against him and the file was with the sub-divisional magistrate’s office. Jasbir, who worked as a clerk there, had demanded a bribe to clear his case. After Jitender approached the CBI, a trap was laid and the clerk was caught red-handed. Subsequently, a case under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the CBI police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 11:32 IST
Next Story

From Chaucer to chocolates: how Valentine’s Day gifts have changed over the centuries

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close