Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
9 years on, CBI court holds cop guilty for taking bribe from parking contractor

The special CBI court also acquitted the then head constable Mukesh Kumar of the charges

Nine years after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case under Prevention of Corruption Act against three UT Policemen for accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 from a parking contractor, the special CBI Court of Chandigarh held constable Dilbaj Singh guilty.

The court of Jagjit Singh, Additional District and Sessions Judge, special CBI court, meanwhile, acquitted the then head constable Mukesh Kumar of the charges. The convict, Dilbaj Singh was held guilty under Sections Section 7 and Section 13 (1) (d) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on January 31. Proceedings against a former Inspector Rajesh Shukla was abated after he died during the trial.

As per CBI, in September 2014, the Chandigarh police inspector Rajesh Shukla, head constable Mukesh Kumar and constable Dilbajh Singh, posted with Sector 34 police station were arrested by CBI sleuths while accepting bribe of Rs 10,000, at Burail police post.

The complainant, parking contractor Lalit Joshi, had approached the CBI on September 2, with his complaint. The parking contractor at sector 34 alleged to the CBI that the policemen were demanding monthly payment for August and September. They had demanded Rs 10,000.

It was alleged that the accused had taken money earlier on two occasions in last three months and the policemen used to demand the monthly not to harass the contractor.

Following the complaint the CBI verified the contents and laid a trap and arrested the accused. During the trial, the defense counsels argued that the accused have been falsely implicated in the case. The court after hearing the matter, held Dilbaj Singh guilty.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 00:59 IST
