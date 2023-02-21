scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
CBI court grants bail to Punjab Police DSP Amroz Singh in ‘bribery’ case

The applicant, Amroz Singh, is facing charges in an FIR registered on April 5, 2021, for committing the offences punishable under Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, registered at police station CBI, ACB, Chandigarh.

Amroz Singh (File)

The special CBI court of Chandigarh on Monday granted bail to a Punjab Police DSP, Amroz Singh, in connection with an alleged bribery case.

The applicant, Amroz Singh, is facing charges in an FIR registered on April 5, 2021, for committing the offences punishable under Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, registered at police station CBI, ACB, Chandigarh. As per allegations, the FIR in the present case was registered on the statement of Mohit Sharma, who had levelled allegations about demand of undue advantage under a criminal conspiracy from him by the accused.

Amroz’s counsel A S Sukhija argued before the CBI court that the accused has been in custody since December 28, 2022. The investigation has been completed and the challan filed. The witnesses are official witnesses, and it would take a long time to conclude the trial. The co-accused are already on bail. There are allegations of conspiracy against the accused, which can only be seen during the trial, whereas the accused has no link with any co-accused, and never had any telephonic conversation with the complainant or others. The accused had also co-operated when the notice was issued to him under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code. As a result, the accused deserves to get bail.

The CBI public prosecutor, Narinder Singh, argued that the present case was designed for this accused, as on a complaint from co-accused, the complainant was demanded bribe for settling the same. The present accused had also got the account frozen in the bank of the complainant, and only had it released after the payment of bribe. In case he is released on bail, he is most likely to pressure the witnesses, and hamper the trial, as he is a senior officer. Thus, his bail application deserves to be dismissed. After hearing the matter, the court of Jagjit Singh said, “In the present case, the accused has been in custody since December 28, 2022, and investigation qua him stands completed, and the challan has been filed. The co-accused, arrested earlier, are already on bail, and the trial when started would take sometime to conclude.”

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 07:49 IST
