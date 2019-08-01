CBI closure report left Sikhs anguished, says Amarinder, demands reopening of cases

PUNJAB CHIEF Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Wednesday rejected the CBI closure report on three sacrilege incidents. Demanded reopening of the cases, he said that the report had “caused a deep sense of hurt and anguish among the Sikh community and should be immediately withdrawn to ensure further detailed investigations.”

Amarinder’s reaction came almost a month after the CBI filed its closure report. Though he demanded reopening of cases, his government, in contrast to his latest stand, had written to the CBI to withdraw the Bargari sacrilege and Behbal Kalan firing cases. The state government had also continued with the investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the case even though the CBI had not returned the cases at the state’s instance.

In a statement, Amarinder said, “The CBI had not only overlooked certain crucial aspects of the investigation but had failed in its duty to identify the culprits and bring them to book, as was expected of the premier agency.”

He further said that “for reasons best known to them”, the CBI had unexpectedly closed the case in an “unusually hurried manner”, which raised several questions on its handling of the matter.

Many aspects of the case, including financial transactions and linkages with foreign-based entities, had been conveniently ignored in the CBI probe, the chief minister said in his statement, seeking a review of the closure decision. The CBI had also not identified and examined certain key witnesses/suspects whose examination could have shed light on the cases dismissed by the CBI in its closure report, he claimed.

On July 4, the CBI had filed its closure report in a special CBI court in Mohali, giving a clean chit to the accused in the three incidents of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 in Faridkot.

The agency had rejected the findings of the Punjab Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case.

The state police had named Dera followers including Mohinder Pal Bittu (who was murdered in Nabha jail last month), Shakti Singh and Sukhjinder Singh as accused in three sacrilege incidents.

The previous Punjab government had, in November 2015, handed over to CBI the investigation of three sacrilege cases — the theft of a ‘bir’ of Guru Granth Sahib from a Burj Jawahar Singh Walagurdwara in Faridkot on June 1, 2015, the hand-written sacrilegious posters in Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala on September 25, and torn pages of the holy book being found at Bargari on October 12, 2015.

The chief minister said that the CBI was controlled by the Centre, led by BJP which was an ally of the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) at the time of the sacrilege incident. The needle of suspicion in the Bargari case had been pointed at SAD by the Justice Ranjit Singh (Retd) Commission, he observed, adding that given this context, the CBI decision to file closure report was “highly questionable”.

“The unexpected decision of CBI to file the closure report had pained not just the Sikhs in India and but also the large Sikh diaspora abroad. The sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib was a grave and sensitive issue which could not be dismissed in this manner, without taking action against those guilty of perpetuating the crime,” Amarinder stated. Such an act, he warned, could have serious repercussions for the state’s law and order, which could in turn have major consequences for the country.

Several political leaders have traded barbs over the CBI closure report. In a statement here, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal while referring to the closure report, had said, “I strongly reiterate my own and my party’s stand against the closure of investigations. We stand for withdrawal of the closure report. We have urged the Union government to direct the CBI to take the investigation into the heinous case of sacrilege to its logical conclusion. The SAD wants the real culprits and their sponsors, as well as the masterminds behind the sinister conspiracy to be fully exposed in the public eye, tried and punished in an exemplary way so that it serves as an effective deterrent in future.”

Badal had further said that heinous incidents of sacrilege continue to take place in the state and that the Congress government had “shown no seriousness or urgency in getting to the root of the conspiracy”.