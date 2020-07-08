CBI files charges against 8, including two labour officers, in bribery case

The CBI has made 35 prosecution witnesses in the case. (Representational) The CBI has made 35 prosecution witnesses in the case. (Representational)

The CBI on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against eight people, including Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner and a Labour Enforcement officer, in a bribery case. The CBI has named two businessmen in the chargesheet.

The chargesheet was filed in the special CBI court of Dr Sushil Kumar Garg under sections 7, 7 A, 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code. The accused — Mahesh Chand Sharma, Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner, Vivek Naik, Labour Enforcement Officer, Akhand Raj Singh of Nagarjuna Construction Company, Gurmeet Sidhu and Munish Garg, both of Advantage HR Solutions, Gangumolu Venkata Ramaiah, and two businessmen Lakhwinder Singh and Inderjeet Singh Bath — will face trial from the next date, July 15.

In the chargesheet, the CBI has attached transcripts of recorded conversations, voice memos, and the trap proceedings of the case. The CBI has made 35 prosecution witnesses in the case.

As per the CBI, the accused were arrested on the night of May 30. CBI had learnt that Gurmeet Sidhu and Munish Garg have been involved in liasioning activities in the garb of consultancy firm, Advantage HR Solutions, located at Bathinda. The two have been collecting around Rs 35,000 each from private parties (industrialists/businessmen) on a quarterly basis for not taking action against violations of EPF and labour laws.

As per allegations, Naik had asked Sidhu to arrange Rs 1.50 lakh from the company for the raid conducted on May 8. Sidhu collected Rs 1.50 lakh on May 29 from Venkatraman, deputy general manager of Nagarjuna Construction Company. Sidhu then asked the construction company officials to reach Chandigarh on May 30 to deliver the bribe and the quarterly bribe fee to the labour officials concerned.

The team reached the hotel at Panchkula and laid a trap, where Sidhu was seen handing over a packet to Naik at the hotel parking. The CBI team arrested the accused and seized the packet which contained Rs 1.30 lakh.

Naik told the CBI that the amount was taken on behalf of Mahesh Chand Sharma, Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner, Chandigarh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd