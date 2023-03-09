CBI books Fazilka food park owners for fraud

Seven months after filing a closure report, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has rebooked the official bearers of International Mega Food Park Ltd (IMFPL), a multidimensional food processing facility in Fazilka district, for allegedly committing bank fraud. The CBI has accused the company of defrauding four banks under the Multiple Banking Arrangement by committing a fraud of Rs 109.90 crore. The State Bank of India (SBI) was allegedly cheated of Rs 70 crore, the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) was cheated of Rs 33.50 crore, the Union Bank of India (UBOI) was cheated of Rs 26.40 crore, and IDBI Bank Ltd was cheated of Rs 15 crore.

IMFPL has a registered office at house number-3 in Sector 5 and is owned by Managing Director Sukhinder Singh, his wife Kanwal Sukhinder Singh, who is a Director, and Simarinder Singh, the whole-time director and son of Sukhinder Singh. The Managing Director is a known figure in the political circle of Punjab. The other five booked directors include US-based NRI Satyan Malhotra, Davinder Singh Jaaj of Sector 27, Gurpartap Singh of Sector 10, Nanki Singh of Gurugram, and Bhuinder Singh of Mumbai.

Deputy General Manager of SBI, Sanjay Kumar, filed the complaint and did not rule out the possibility of involvement of certain bank officials in the fraud and criminal connivance with the IMFPL management. In 2019, the CBI had booked the official bearers of IMFPL for a Rs 33.50 crore fraud with SIDBI. The investigation agency later filed a closure report in the case before the court of Sukhdev Singh, Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, in District Courts, Sector 43, in August 2022.

According to sources, the alleged fraud was committed between April 2012 and March 2017, and it came to light following a financial audit conducted by a private firm, M/s PVRN and Co. During the financial audit, many financial irregularities on the part of IMFPL were found. The accused persons routed the procured loan money to other companies in the shape of unsecured loans. IMFPL was bound to establish 4 primary processing centres (PPCs) and 12 collection centres (CC), but the company only established a few Food Processing Units (FPUs).

The FIR has been registered under Section 420, 120B of IPC, and Section 13 (2), 13 (1) (d) of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988.