CBI arrests woman in connection with 2015 murder of national-level shooter Sippy Sidhu

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested a woman named Kalyani Singh in connection with the 2015 murder of national-level shooter and advocate Sukhmanpreet Singh alias Sippy Sidhu.

Kalyani Singh, who was a lecturer in a Chandigarh college, has been remanded to four days of police custody for further interrogation, said the officials. “We have arrested Kalyani Singh as her involvement came forth in the case. She was examined and arrested. More people can be arrested in the coming days”, a CBI officer said.

The CBI obtained the police custody of Kalyani Singh for ascertaining the identity of other assailants and for the identification of the firearms used in the crime and the vehicle used by the assailants to escape from the spot. Sources said that the CBI investigation revealed that a personal grudge was the motive behind the murder.

Meanwhile, Sippy Sidhu’s family members said that Kalyani Singh is the daughter of a sitting judge of Himachal Pradesh High Court and urged the CBI to question her family members. They called the arrest “a step towards justice for the victim”.

Jasmanpreet Singh Sidhu, aka Jippy Sidhu, younger brother of Sippy Sidhu, said: “Since day one, we have been saying that the Kalyani Singh, daughter of a justice who is posted in Himachal Pradesh High Court, was involved in the murder of Sippy Sidhu. We urge the CBI to interrogate the family members of Kalyani Singh because they were also involved in the crime. We will meet the CBI officials tomorrow. The CBI has conveyed to us about the arrest of Kalyani Singh.”

Sippy Sidhu was found killed with bullet injuries at a public park in Chandigarh Sector 27 on September 21, 2015. He was 35. Initially, a murder case was registered by the Chandigarh Police at Sector 26 police station. Later, the investigation was transferred to the CBI following the recommendation of the Chandigarh administration in April 2016. The victim was running his law firm named M/s Sippy Sidhu LLB in Mohali.