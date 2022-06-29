CBI arrests two railway officers for accepting bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two railway officers for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh in Haryana’s Ambala.

The senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer Vivek Langayan and the chief office superintendent Pawan Kumar were posted in the office of divisional railway manager (DRM), Ambala Cantonment.

CBI officials said that a case was registered on a complaint of a local contractor. The contractor alleged that he was awarded two contracts of Rs 92 lakh and Rs 1.15 crore through open tenders and after completion of the project/contract, he had submitted revised estimates. It was further alleged that the chief office superintendent demanded a bribe on behalf of the senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer to approve the revised estimates. The bribe demanded was 2 per cent of the gross contract value, it was alleged.

A CBI spokesperson said: “The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,80,000 from the complainant. Searches at residential and office premises in Ambala of both accused were conducted which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.” Both the accused were to be produced in a special CBI court Wednesday.