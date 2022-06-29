scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Must Read

CBI arrests two railway officers for accepting bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh

The senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer and the chief office superintendent were posted in the office of divisional railway manager, Ambala Cantonment.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 29, 2022 5:13:16 pm
CBI officials said that a case was registered on a complaint of a local contractor. (Representational)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two railway officers for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh in Haryana’s Ambala.

The senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer Vivek Langayan and the chief office superintendent Pawan Kumar were posted in the office of divisional railway manager (DRM), Ambala Cantonment.

CBI officials said that a case was registered on a complaint of a local contractor. The contractor alleged that he was awarded two contracts of Rs 92 lakh and Rs 1.15 crore through open tenders and after completion of the project/contract, he had submitted revised estimates. It was further alleged that the chief office superintendent demanded a bribe on behalf of the senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer to approve the revised estimates. The bribe demanded was 2 per cent of the gross contract value, it was alleged.

More from Chandigarh

A CBI spokesperson said: “The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,80,000 from the complainant. Searches at residential and office premises in Ambala of both accused were conducted which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.” Both the accused were to be produced in a special CBI court Wednesday.

Best of Express Premium
Akhilesh in eye of Azamgarh, Rampur storm as SP leaders, ally flag no-showPremium
Akhilesh in eye of Azamgarh, Rampur storm as SP leaders, ally flag no-show
Abroad, Jacinda Ardern is a star. At home, she is losing her shinePremium
Abroad, Jacinda Ardern is a star. At home, she is losing her shine
Udaipur tailor killed: Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats aft...Premium
Udaipur tailor killed: Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats aft...
Explained: Speaker’s powers in a rebellionPremium
Explained: Speaker’s powers in a rebellion
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall. Get an Express subscription to access our award-winning journalism.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 29: Latest News
Advertisement