CBI arrests military services engineer in bribery case

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The CBI has arrested KK Soni, Assistant Garrison Engineer with the Military Engineering Services (MES) in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 93,000 from a contractor’s representative for clearing pending bills.
According to the CBI, a case was registered on July 3 based on a complaint filed by a supervisor who works with a contractor’s firm. The complainant alleged that Soni had demanded Rs 93,000 to clear the firm’s bills.
While the supervisor allegedly paid Soni Rs 40,000, he said that he was asked to bring the remaining Rs 53,000 on Saturday, according to the complaint. On July 4, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed.
The agency also recovered Rs 40,000 from the accused’s residence in the MES area of Manali. Officials said the search operation is on, and added that Rs 10 lakh in unaccounted cash was recovered from the premises.
The accused will be produced before the court on July 5. Further probe is on, police said.
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