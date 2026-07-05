CBI arrests military services engineer in bribery case

While the supervisor allegedly paid Soni Rs 40,000, he said that he was asked to bring the remaining Rs 53,000 on Saturday, according to the complaint. On July 4, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed.

The CBI has arrested KK Soni, Assistant Garrison Engineer with the Military Engineering Services (MES) in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 93,000 from a contractor’s representative for clearing pending bills.

According to the CBI, a case was registered on July 3 based on a complaint filed by a supervisor who works with a contractor’s firm. The complainant alleged that Soni had demanded Rs 93,000 to clear the firm’s bills.

While the supervisor allegedly paid Soni Rs 40,000, he said that he was asked to bring the remaining Rs 53,000 on Saturday, according to the complaint. On July 4, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed.