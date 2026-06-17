CBI arrests IFS officer in alleged Rs 75-crore fund diversion case from CREST

The CBI had earlier arrested former CREST Project Director Sukhwinder Singh Abrol and accountant Sahil Kukkar in the case. (File image)

A day after filing its first chargesheet in the alleged misappropriation of Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST) funds, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested senior Indian Forest Service officer Navneet Srivastava, who was serving as Chief Executive Officer of CREST when the alleged fraud took place.

Srivastava was produced before a Special CBI Court in Chandigarh, which remanded him to three days of CBI custody.

The arrest comes in connection with the alleged siphoning of funds from three CREST accounts maintained with IDFC Bank in Chandigarh. According to the CBI, the funds were fraudulently transferred to various shell companies and subsequently diverted for personal use by beneficiaries, causing a loss of around Rs 75 crore to CREST during Srivastava’s tenure as CEO.