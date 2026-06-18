IAS officer arrested in Rs 79-crore Panchkula scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested senior IAS officer Ram Kumar Singh, former Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Panchkula, in connection with the alleged misappropriation of government funds worth Rs 79.46 crore from the civic body’s account maintained at the Sector 32 branch of IDFC First Bank in Chandigarh. He is the first Haryana-cadre IAS officer to be arrested in the case. Singh was placed under suspension on April 9.

The arrest marks a significant development in the investigation into what has emerged as one of Haryana’s biggest financial frauds, involving the alleged siphoning of more than Rs 504 crore belonging to multiple government departments through forged and non-existent fixed deposits.

According to the CBI, the Municipal Corporation Panchkula account was opened in violation of Haryana Finance Department guidelines and was allegedly structured in a manner that facilitated fraudulent transactions. The agency alleged that Singh, while serving as MC Commissioner, entered into a criminal conspiracy with officials of IDFC First Bank and handed over multiple signed cheques through intermediaries on the pretext of creating fixed deposits.

However, no fixed deposits were ever created. Instead, the funds were allegedly withdrawn using those cheques and diverted to shell companies controlled by the accused bank officials.

The CBI further alleged that the fraud was carried out with the knowledge and active participation of the then Commissioner and the Municipal Corporation’s Senior Accountant, who has already been arrested in the case. Based on evidence gathered during the investigation, the agency found Singh’s active involvement in the alleged conspiracy and arrested him on Thursday.

Searches were simultaneously conducted at Singh’s residences in Chandigarh and Karnal, where investigators reportedly recovered several incriminating documents.

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation case forms part of a much larger fraud centred on the Sector 32 branch of IDFC First Bank, Chandigarh. According to investigators, funds amounting to approximately Rs 504 crore belonging to eight Haryana government departments were siphoned off through forged fixed deposits, fabricated debit notes and other fraudulent banking instruments.

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The diverted funds were allegedly routed through a network of shell entities and private beneficiaries. The CBI took over the investigation from the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau following a request from the state government. So far, the agency has chargesheeted 17 accused in the Haryana-linked scam, including six officials of IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, three Haryana government officials, two companies and six private individuals.

Chandigarh cases also under CBI lens

The agency has also taken over two related cases from the Union Territory of Chandigarh — one involving Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) and the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, and another IASlinked to the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST).

The CBI has already filed chargesheets in both cases. In the CSCL matter, seven accused, including five bankers, one CSCL official and one private individual, have been chargesheeted. In the CREST case, the agency has named 13 accused, including five bankers, two CREST officials, four private individuals and two companies. A senior Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer has also been arrested in connection with the CREST investigation.

Officials said the probe is continuing to trace the complete trail of public funds allegedly diverted through the banking network and identify all those involved in the conspiracy