CBI arrests EPFO enforcement officer for ‘accepting’ Rs 2.5-lakh bribe, sent to judicial custody

According to the FIR, the complaint was verified by the CBI on July 21. (File Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an enforcement officer posted with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Patiala, after allegedly catching him while accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh in connection with a pending EPF inquiry.

According to the FIR registered on July 22 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), the accused, Shubham Tyagi, was booked on the basis of a written complaint filed by Harshit Jindal, an EPF compliance consultant.

Jindal told the CBI that one of his clients, Karampal Gir, resident of Rajpura, Patiala, has been facing an inquiry under Section 7A of the Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 before the EPFO authorities.