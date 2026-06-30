CBI arrests 2 former bank officials in Rs 504-crore IDFC First fraud

An IDFC First Bank branch, as the CBI arrests two former bank officials in connection with the alleged ₹504-crore misappropriation of Haryana government funds. (File Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two former bank officials in connection with the alleged misappropriation of Rs 504 crore belonging to eight Haryana government departments through fraudulent fixed deposits and bank transactions.

Those arrested are Shamim Dar, then Area Head of IDFC First Bank, and Charanjeet Singh Randhawa, then Branch Manager of AU Small Finance Bank’s Mohali branch.

According to the CBI, the two accused played key roles in facilitating the opening of bank accounts and processing fraudulent transactions through which public funds were diverted. The agency said it had collected incriminating evidence against both during the course of the investigation.