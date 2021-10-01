CBI arrests advocate, books CGST Asst Commissioner

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an advocate, Sunil Arora, and booked an Assistant Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Rajiv Kumar Meherwal, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 here on Thursday. The two will be produced in the special court of CBI on Friday.

The complaint was filed by the owner of a firm, which was allotted a tender for water supply and sanitation work in Chandigarh by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. CBI sources said that as the said works were exempted from service tax as per notification of the government but the complainant received a demand notice from CGST, Chandigarh advising him to pay service tax of Rs.11,44,898.

A source said that in his complaint to the CBI, the firm owner accused Arora of asking for a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for getting the matter settled. It was also alleged that Arora demanded money at the behest of Meherwal, who asked for a bribe of Rs.80,000 to be paid to Arora.

The source said, “During the course of preliminary investigation, the CBI personnel procured a voice recording of the two accused demanding the bribe. The CBI laid a trap and caught Arora while demanding and accepting Rs.80,000.” The CBI raided the official and residential premises of both the accused at Panchkula, Delhi and Chandigarh and recovered documents with incriminating evidence.