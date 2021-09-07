CBI arrests 3 engineers of postal, CPWD depts on bribery charges

THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested three engineers of the postal department and CPWD in two separate cases of bribery.

The first case was registered on a complaint against assistant engineer (civil), Postal Civil Sub-Division, Ambala Cantt. The complainant, a contractor, alleged that he had completed the work of post office, MDG Building, Kaithal (Haryana) and post office building, Gulha, Kaithal, and had then met the accused in his office and requested him to release the remaining payment of his bills for Rs 94,000, but the latter allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 in lieu of releasing the remaining payment to the complainant.

The CBI reportedly laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting the bribe. During further enquiry, it was also revealed that the bribe had to be shared with executive engineer (current charge).

Hence, he was also apprehended.

Searches were conducted at the premises of accused in Ambala and Delhi, which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

The accused have been identified as Alok Saxena, who currently held the charge of XEN, Postal Civil Sub-Division, Ambala Cantt and Kul Bhushan, assistant engineer (civil), Postal Civil Sub-Division, Ambala Cantt. Both were produced before the designated court, Panchkula, Monday. The court remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days.

In another case, the CBI has arrested a junior engineer, CPWD, Chandigarh, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 55,000 from the complainant.

A case was registered against the junior engineer on the complaint that the complainant (a contractor of CPWD) had completed the work of renovation of a gym and creche in AG office, Punjab building, situated in Sector 17, Chandigarh.

It was also alleged that the complainant met the junior engineer in his office and requested him to release the payment of his bills for Rs 14 lakh. The junior engineer allegedly demanded the bribe in lieu of releasing the remaining payment.

“CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed. Searches were conducted at the premises of accused at Chandigarh and Delhi,” a CBI statement said.

The accused has been identified as Akshay Kumar, who was also produced before a court in Chandigarh, and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.