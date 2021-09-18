CBI arrest Chandigarh cop probing POCSO case for taking bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Friday, arrested a woman sub inspector (SI), Sarabjit Kaur, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in connection with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case.

Kaur was caught red-handed at the Sector 34 police station. She was in her uniform when a team of CBI personnel from the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested her. She will be produced before a special CBI judge’s court today. CBI sources said that the bribe was being accepted for not taking action against the complainant in the POCSO Act case.

Sources said that case was registered in February 2021 when a woman had levelled allegations against her husband of torturing and raping her daughter. The matter was reported at the Sector 36 police station. SI Sarabjit Kaur was assigned the task to probe the matter and an FIR was registered in this connection.

“The husband of the complainant was made a proclaimed offender (PO) in this case. The daughter of the woman had recorded her statement under Section 164 of CrPC twice before a local magistrate. The girl had disclosed names of some other persons in her statements. SI Sarabjit Kaur started calling the other people to join the investigation. She demanded the bribe from one of them to not take legal action against him,” the source added.

CBI has formally informed Chandigarh police about the arrest of and also raided the house of the cop in Chandigarh, Patiala and seized property-related documents.