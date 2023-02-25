CBI moves apex court, says cancel bail of Kalyani

The CBI has moved the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of bail to Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder of the national-level shooter and corporate lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu alias Sippy Sidhu.

The matter came up for hearing before the Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and M M Sundresh. On Friday, Sippy Sidhu’s family too moved an application before the apex court, requesting that they may be impleaded in the case along with the CBI. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on March 13.

Kalyani Singh has been accused by the CBI of Sidhu’s murder under Section 302 of the IPC.

As per reports, the CBI had arrested Kalyani on June 15, 2022, after several rounds of questioning. After her bail plea was dismissed by the Chandigarh court of CBI, she was granted bail by the HC in September 2022.

The bullet-riddled body of Sidhu, 35, was found in a park in Sector 27 on September 20, 2015. He was the grandson of the late Justice S S Sidhu, a former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge. The case was initially investigated by the Chandigarh Police after an FIR was registered against unknown persons at Sector 26 police station, Chandigarh, under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and under provisions of the Arms Act. The matter was later transferred to the CBI in April 2016.