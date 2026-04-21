Indian gangs cast a shadow over Cricket Canada, says documentary

A Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) investigative documentary, aired on April 17, has alleged a systematic infiltration of Canadian cricket by individuals claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a group designated as a terrorist organisation in Canada.

The documentary, Corruption, Crime & Cricket Canada, alleges that individuals linked to the gang issued death threats to national players, coerced selectors, and influenced appointments, including the captaincy of the men’s team for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The restaurant threat

The investigation points to a July 2025 incident at a restaurant in Surrey, British Columbia, as part of what it describes as a disturbing pattern within top-level Canadian cricket. Around 25 cricketers had gathered to celebrate a provincial tournament win when two players allegedly approached a national team star. The player, whose identity was withheld, was allegedly told to back the selection and retention of Dilpreet Bajwa and another provincial player or face consequences for himself and his family.

A confidential source, identified as “Noah”, told the programme: “They said, ‘You must take care of these guys. These guys should not get dropped from the team. If they do, you are in trouble.’”

Noah also alleged he received death threats, including a message in Hindi stating, “We know where you live… You won’t be able to run away from the Bishnoi Group.”

The gang, led by Lawrence Bishnoi from an Indian prison, was designated a terrorist entity by Canada in September 2025.

ICC anti-corruption unit steps in

The most serious allegation relates to the 2026 T20 World Cup, with claims that the gang influenced both team selection and a possible fixing incident.

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In a controversial decision weeks before the tournament, Cricket Canada named Dilpreet Bajwa captain, replacing Nicholas Kirton. Sources told the programme the board overrode its own selection process, which requires acting on recommendations from the national selection committee. The head coach was also said to have been caught off guard.

During Canada’s group match against New Zealand in Chennai, Bajwa bowled a no-ball with his first delivery after bringing himself on in the fifth over. The documentary flags the incident as suspicious.

Osman Samiuddin of ESPNcricinfo said no-balls have historically been indicators in spot-fixing cases, citing the 2010 Pakistan scandal in England.

Multiple sources told the programme that Bajwa later missed a team meeting and the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit questioned him, allegedly searching his phone. Cricket Canada board member Pawan Joshi confirmed awareness of the episode but said the matter fell under ICC jurisdiction. The ICC declined to confirm or deny any investigation.

A fixer’s script for sale

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The documentary also alleges that ahead of Canada’s opening match against South Africa in Ahmedabad, a CBC journalist met a betting intermediary in India who claimed a “script” of pre-arranged plays was available for about CAD 37,000. The programme said it could not verify the claim.

Coach’s recording raises fresh questions

The documentary includes an alleged phone recording involving former Canada head coach Khurram Chohan, who claimed he was given a pre-decided team and batting order ahead of a 2025 match against Bermuda but chose not to follow it.

In the recording, made without his knowledge, Chohan alleged that then president Amjad Bajwa, former CEO Salman Khan, and board member Rana Imran instructed him to fix elements of the match. He claimed Khan later confronted him after Canada won despite not following the instructions.

Chohan’s contract was terminated in July 2025. Khan denied any involvement in fixing or influencing selection. Amjad Bajwa said the ICC was examining the matter, while Rana Imran dismissed the allegations as false.

New president, old allegations

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Arvinder Khosa was elected Cricket Canada president on April 9 following a court-ordered vote by the British Columbia Supreme Court amid governance disputes. The court had been hearing a petition filed by provincial bodies alleging financial irregularities and seeking the removal of directors.

The documentary alleges Khosa has links to individuals who issued threats in the name of the Bishnoi gang. Sources claimed he backed Bajwa’s rise and influenced leadership decisions at both provincial and national levels.

Khosa denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated.

The presiding judge, Justice David Crerar, described Cricket Canada and its provincial units as being in “multiple civil wars” and criticised the use of public funds on litigation instead of developing the sport.

A climate of fear

Former CEO Salman Khan, appointed while under police investigation, is seeking CAD 475,000 after his contract was terminated, citing a clause guaranteeing compensation unless convicted. He faces charges for allegedly misappropriating funds from a Calgary cricket body and has denied wrongdoing.

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The police in Delta, British Columbia, confirmed they are investigating alleged threats and interference in cricket, and have referred aspects of the case to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) due to wider implications. No charges have been filed.

Sources described an atmosphere of fear within the system. One insider said a former board member’s home in Calgary was shot at twice this year, while another official sought police protection.

What next?

Sport Canada said it has urged governance reforms but does not control board leadership. The ICC reiterated it does not intervene in day-to-day affairs of member boards.

Critics say a structural overhaul is the only solution. “You have to change the system. It hasn’t worked so far,” one source said.

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Cricket Canada said it would review the documentary and take appropriate steps if required.

For many within the system, the consequences are immediate. “With these people running the show, there is no future for these kids,” said Noah. “Why would parents send them into a sport where those at the top are allegedly using gangs to influence it?”