Caught with bullets at airport: Court remands cricketer in one-day police custody

A day after a Chandigarh-based cricketer was arrested from airport with two rounds of bullets of .32 mm pistol, a local court remanded him in police custody for one day. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), deployed at the Chandigarh International Airport, detected the ammunition in Sumit Hooda’s cabin baggage during security check-in.

The Sector 45 resident was on way to Goa along with a friend on Monday afternoon when he was caught by the CISF personnel. On Tuesday, Mohali police produced Hooda in a local court. The police had demanded three days’ remand, but the court granted just one.

Station House Officer of Chandigarh airport police station, Inspector H S Bal, told Chandigarh Newsline that they are investigating the case and trying to find out if the accused has any links with any gang.

“We are also trying to see that if he was carrying the bullets with any plan,” said Bal. Sources said that Hooda has told the police during interrogation that the bullets may have landed in his bag during a marriage ceremony, a year ago, and his friend may have kept them inside the bag.

“We are investigating it further to see if his claims are right,” said a police officer. Hooda has played for DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh, in Red Bull Campus Cricket in 2014. Hooda, who plays for different teams in the BCCI non-recognised Cricket Federation of India, was adjudged the best bowler during U-19 Invitation Friendship Cup in Malaysia.

