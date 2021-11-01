Caught in the middle of parking dispute outside nightclub, Ambala man gets shot in the knee

A 24-YEAR-OLD Ambala resident was shot in his right leg during an ongoing parking dispute outside a nightclub-cum-disco, Bargain Booze, in Sector 26 on Saturday night. The victim was identified as Simrandeep Singh, who returned from Canada, and had gone along with his friends for a party at the club. He has been admitted to GMCH-32.

The bullet is said to have pierced through his knee. The incident took place hardly 400 meters from the local police station at Sector 26. Police said that the nightclub, Bargain Booze, had been closed by the time the incident took place.

The assailants escaped in an i20 bearing Chandigarh registration number. Police said the assailants have been identified and they are from Moga and Mukatsar.

The assailants used a .32 bore pistol and the police have recovered two empty bullet shells from the spot. The friends of the victim chased the assailants in their vehicles from the parking lot to Grain Market at Sector 26 roundabout.

They also managed to click a picture of the i20 and later informed the a PCR vehicle stationed at the roundabout.

Sources said that a parking dispute was going on between the occupants of an Alto and the i20 when Simardeep along with friends came out of the nightclub, around 12:30am.

Simrandeep unintentionally put his left foot on the i20 and started typing up his loose shoe laces. This agitated the assailants, who presumed that Simrandeep is from the side of the Alto occupants. One of them pulled out a pistol and fired two gunshots.

One bullet missed the target and another hit his left knee. Meanwhile, the i20 developed a technical snag and had to be pushed to start ignition. The victim and his friends had come in a Thar. A case of attempt to murder along with various sections under the Arms Act was registered at PS 26. Three teams involving the crime branch, operations cell and PS 26 have been deputed on the case.