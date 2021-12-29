Caught between AAP and BJP, Cong faces difficult choice in mayoral poll

The Congress has to make a difficult choice: to go with the AAP or BJP in the mayoral election.

Choosing the AAP means Congress will be strengthening it in the Punjab Assembly elections. Secondly, the AAP’s local leadership is made of the Congress rebels who had left criticising the Congress.

Supporting the AAP candidate will mean strengthening former city Congress chief Pardeep Chhabra, who left the Congress and joined the AAP before the elections. Chhabra has been on a new high after the AAP won the polls with 14 seats.

City Congress chief Subhash Chawla doesn’t want that Chhabra should be strengthened with AAP’s Mayor as it will be Chhabra and Chandermukhi who will be running the general house of Municipal Corporation then.

“It is the Congress’ internal rivalry with AAP leaders that won’t let this alliance happen. Congress won’t want Chandermukhi and Chhabra to enjoy the seat of power because of their old issues with Chawla and Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal,” a leader said requesting anonymity.

Also, another key issue would be Punjab elections. “One of the main rivals of the Congress in the Punjab elections at the moment, especially after Chandigarh results, is the AAP. So, it won’t let the AAP have its Mayor in Chandigarh,” the leader added.

Sources said that due to these reasons, the BJP was trying to take Congress support. They had contacted women councillors of the Congress promising to give them one of the coveted posts but in return they should ensure five seats to them.

Two rounds of polling

this time Since all the three parties — AAP, Congress and BJP — will be fielding their candidate for the Mayor, there will be two rounds of polling this time.

Whoever gets the least votes out of the three candidates will be out of the mayoral poll race. Those with first and second highest votes will be contesting the mayoral polls then.

There are chances that the Congress will support its own candidate first and owing to less seats when its candidate would be out, it may support the BJP and not the AAP.

Woman mayor this time

This tenure, the Mayor’s seat is reserved for a woman. A Mayor is for the term of one year in Chandigarh. It means Chandigarh will get a woman mayor this year.

Election in January

Mayoral elections will take place in the first or second week of January. Every year elections take place during the same time.

Women candidates in race for post

Bharatiya Janata Party

The BJP is looking for a woman mayoral candidate because it has only two women councillors: Sarabjit Kaur (Jagtar Jagga’s wife) and Bimla Dubey (Anil Dubey’s wife). BJP is apprehensive about them as they dont have administrative experience.

Congress

Harpreet Babla is the frontrunner for the mayoral post. She has already remained the councillor 20 years ago and her husband Devinder Babla has been the leader of Opposition in the last five years. He has remained the face of the Congress in the last five years, which will strengthen Harpreet’s chances.

Gurbax Rawat is another strong candidate being pitched for the mayoral post. She has won the elections consecutively and has been the Deputy Mayor too. Since she has adequate experience, she is fighting it really hard for the coveted post.

AAM AADMI PARTY

AAP has seven women candidates but it will pitch Anju Katyal or Prem Lata for the mayorship. AAP’s Prem Lata had played a crucial role in the farmers’ agitation, a reason why she may be pitched by the AAP and the same may cast its shadow on elections in Punjab. Prem Lata too has the blessings of Pardeep Chhabra.

At the same time, Anju Katyal who has remained the general manager (operations) of a firm is trying hard for the candidature. She had defeated BJP leader Heera Negi.