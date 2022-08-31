Birdwatch: Cattle egrets and their special bond with livestock

The cattle egret (Bubulcus ibis) is a very common resident bird that loves to stay in croplands and ponds. Yellow beaks, dark legs, in-breeding plumage, orange or buff heads are the common identification marks of the birds. The male and female look alike. They are a cosmopolitan species of herons.

It is a medium-sized bird, measuring 45 to 55cm in length and weighing 250 to 500g. Its wingspan is 90 to 95cm.

This bird has a special bond with cattle. The ticks and flies on cattle’s body are its favourite foods. They ride on the back of cattle, which never object to this as egrets remove flies and ticks from their bodies.

Though it was categorized as a very common bird in the Inter-State Chandigarh Region (ISCR), nearby farmlands will be the best place to observe the heron.

Cattle egrets largedy feed on insects, beetles, dragonflies, crickets, grasshoppers and other small insects. The farmlands are an ideal place for them, especially when ploughing is underway, as they get to eat insects in abundance. Cattle egrets breed in year rounds. Some people believe cattle egrets are carriers of tick-borne animal diseases.