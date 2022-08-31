scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Birdwatch: Cattle egrets and their special bond with livestock

A cosmopolitan species of herons, they are spotted in the Inter-State Chandigarh Region (ISCR) and nearby farmlands

It is a medium-sized bird, measuring 45 to 55cm in length and weighing 250 to 500g. (Express Photo)

The cattle egret (Bubulcus ibis) is a very common resident bird that loves to stay in croplands and ponds. Yellow beaks, dark legs, in-breeding plumage, orange or buff heads are the common identification marks of the birds. The male and female look alike. They are a cosmopolitan species of herons.

It is a medium-sized bird, measuring 45 to 55cm in length and weighing 250 to 500g. Its wingspan is 90 to 95cm.
This bird has a special bond with cattle. The ticks and flies on cattle’s body are its favourite foods. They ride on the back of cattle, which never object to this as egrets remove flies and ticks from their bodies.

Though it was categorized as a very common bird in the Inter-State Chandigarh Region (ISCR), nearby farmlands will be the best place to observe the heron.

More from Chandigarh

Cattle egrets largedy feed on insects, beetles, dragonflies, crickets, grasshoppers and other small insects. The farmlands are an ideal place for them, especially when ploughing is underway, as they get to eat insects in abundance. Cattle egrets breed in year rounds. Some people believe cattle egrets are carriers of tick-borne animal diseases.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 06:10:41 pm
Next Story

At Bal Thackeray Sena politics centre, Shivaji Park Dussehra rally turns Uddhav-Shinde battleground

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

Opinion | 'Dobaaraa' doesn't feel like an Anurag Kashyap film. And that is good

Opinion | 'Dobaaraa' doesn't feel like an Anurag Kashyap film. And that is good

BCCI is a 'shop,' provisions of ESI Act applicable: SC

BCCI is a 'shop,' provisions of ESI Act applicable: SC

Jharkhand: Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra arrested for 'abusing' house help

Jharkhand: Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra arrested for 'abusing' house help

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
Explained | Why monsoon wreaked havoc in Pakistan

Explained | Why monsoon wreaked havoc in Pakistan

Premium
Vikram gets ready to strike, but never goes for the kill
Cobra review

Vikram gets ready to strike, but never goes for the kill

HP Pavilion Plus 14 review: A reliable option to consider

HP Pavilion Plus 14 review: A reliable option to consider

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement