Cattle deaths: Report blames high concentration of hydrogen cyanide

Veterinary doctors and staff with some of the sick cattle at the cattle pound in Panchkula. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

In the report submitted after a delay of more than three weeks by the committee to probe the incident which left 71 cows dead and more than 29 ill at the Mata Mansa Devi Charitable Gaudham, high concentration of hydrogen cyanide (HCN) in the fodder consumed by the cattle has been cited as the reason for the deaths of cattle on October 27.

The report, which was to be submitted within three days of the incident, was submitted Thursday by a three-member panel, comprising chief executive officer of the district rural development agency Nishu Singhal, assistant commissioner of police Raj Kumar and animal husbandry department deputy director Dr Anil Kumar. The trust as per district administration has also been issued a show-cause notice to give an explanation into the matter.

A member of the trust, talking to The Indian Express, stated that “they have not received any notice as yet from the administration”. He added that “nobody can be held at fault in the matter as it was the faulty fodder that led to the unfortunate incident”.

The cowshed spread across six acres of land was inaugurated in October 2013 by the then Haryana chief minister and had been allotted to run by the Panchkula Gaushala Trust for 10 years. The trust has over 15 members.

