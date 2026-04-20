‘Caterpillar in Chinese dish’: customer posts videos on social media

The incident came to light after the customer posted videos on social media. (Representative Photo)

A caterpillar was allegedly found in a Chinese dish at Sizzlers cafe in the food court at Elante Mall in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The incident came to light after the customer posted videos on social media, stating that “the food was served to a child when we found it and recorded it”.

“We ordered Chinese veg supreme sizzlers for kids. One of the kids went to take a shake, when my wife had a few bites, and found this,” the customer said.

“When I complained about it to the in-charge, Sumit, he said, ‘We are their regular customers.’ Being regular customers doesn’t mean they will serve worm-infested food to us. It was found in the food of our child. We have sent a complaint to the Chandigarh health department and want a thorough investigation.”