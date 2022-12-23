Those who belled the CAT: 20 from Tricity score 99 percentile

At least 20 students from the Tricity have reportedly scored more than 99 percentile, in CAT (the Common Admission Test), the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

The CAT entrance test, the most prominent entrance exam for MBA admission which helps students get admission into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top B-schools in the country, took place on November 27 this year, with approximately 2.22 lakh candidates appearing for the same.

One of the toppers from the Tricity, Sagaljit Singh, who scored 99.76 percentile, said, “I have been preparing for CAT from the sixth semester of my college. Focus, consistency and practice are the keys to success in the exam. I gave nearly 45 mock tests and the thorough analysis helped me improve accuracy and work on my weak areas.” Sagaljit is a student at Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology and is pursuing electronics and communication engineering.

Another student, Himanshu, a electrical engineering graduate from Punjab Engineering College, secured 99.56 Percentile. Himanshu, who works at an IT firm at present, credited his success to building a personalised test strategy built on experimentation with multiple mock tests.

The IIMs have different criteria for non-engineers to ensure optimum balance in student intake.

Arpan Chaudhary from Panchkula, who scored 99.93 percentile in the CAT exam, said that, consistent study and hard work in the past one year had helped him crack the entrance.

Hirdesh Madan, co-founder of Hitbullseye (earlier known as Bulls Eye), a coaching institute for CAT in Chandigarh said, “The results being declared so early this year was totally unexpected. According to the website, it was scheduled to be announced in the second week of January.

Advertisement

It would be the first time that the result of an examination has been declared 20 days before its scheduled date. The spread of Covid can be the leading factor behind the deviation from set timelines. the B-Schools can now hold their Interviews smoothly.”

An official press release by Dr Ashis Mishra, CAT convener for 2022, said that in India among the top 60 rank holders, only four were women. Some IIMs give additional points to women in weighted scores to maintain gender neutrality.

There are currently 20 IIMs in India and nearly 6000 seats are offered by these institutes. There are two IIMs in teh Tricity region — IIM-Amritsar and IIM-Sirmaur — which are likely to admit students who have scored 97 percentile or more.

Advertisement

In Chandigarh, the top MBA College is teh Universal Business School, which is part of Punjab University. Universal Business School accepts CAT scores and the likely cut-off is around 90 percentile. The next stage of admission for the students who make the cut for selection to colleges will include the essay writing and interview, likely to be held between January and March. The final results will be declared in the month of April by most IIMs.