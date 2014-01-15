CAT results declared, 40 from Tricity enter 99% club

City toppers celebrate after results were declared Tuesday, in Chandigarh. (IE Photo: Sumit Malhotra)

Around 40 students from the Tricity area made their mark in the 99 percentile club as the results for the Common Admission Test (CAT)-2013 were declared Tuesday. Unlike previous years, none from the city could score 100 percentile. IT analyst and PEC alumnus Gagandeep Singh Pannu emerged as the topper in the tricity with 99.97 percentile.

The performance of girls witnessed an improvement this year. About 30 per cent of those scoring 99 percentile are girls this time, compared to 25 per cent last year.

Pannu, an analyst at IT Park, Chandigarh, had graduated from PEC University of Technology in 2012, and secured 97.62 in his first attempt in CAT-2012. Talking to Newsline, Pannu said, “I was not worried about the results this year, unlike my first attempt, when I was really anxious. I was just expecting good results this time.”

Elaborating on the preparation for the exam, Pannu said, “The key is not to over-attempt. If one attempts around 45 out of the total 60 questions with high accuracy, then a student can easily secure 99 percentile.” An avid reader of The Economist and Wall Street Journal, Pannu aspires to join MBA (Finance) in any of the top IIMs in the country.

It is also a time of double celebration for Pannu, who is getting married next week. “My fiance was the second person I shared the news with, after telling my mother,” he added.

Following close is another engineering student from PEC, Priyank Sood. A final-year student of civil engineering, he secured 99.94 percentile in his first attempt. Sood, a resident of Panchkula, aspires to take up marketing as a career. Talking about CAT-2013, Sood said, “It was a moderate-level paper. However, the quantitative section (maths) was somewhat tough. I have worked extremely hard for this examination and I feel relieved at seeing the results.”

Jaydeep Gurujala and Anshuman Khosla are among the other toppers, with 99.82 and 99.78 percentile respectively. While Gurujala, who is from outside Chandigarh, took coaching classes for the exam, Khosla is a former student of PEC and is currently employed with Goldman Sachs.

None of the students from the city could make it to the 100 percentile club, unlike the last two years. A total of 9,000 students from the city appeared for CAT, which was conducted at Indo-Global College in Abhipur, Mohali and Sahibzada Ajit Singh Institute of Information Technology and Research (SASIIT), Mohali.

