CAT dismisses Chandigarh Police constables’ pleas against B-1 test for promotions to HC

The CAT Chandigarh Bench has upheld the mandatory B-1 test for promotions to Head Constable, dismissing a plea by constables who claimed the merit-based exam was "arbitrary" compared to traditional seniority rules. (Representative image)
The Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has dismissed a bunch of applications filed by Chandigarh Police constables challenging the requirement of the qualifying B-1 test for promotions to the post of Head Constable (HC).
Pronouncing the order on April 2, the tribunal held that “the impugned circulars, notification and Standing Orders are in consonance with the statutory provisions and fall within the permissible domain of executive policy. No case for judicial interference is made out”.
Applicants Pardeep Kumar and others, through their counsel, had challenged notifications and circulars mandating willingness for the B-1 test under the 25 per cent quota, arguing “promotions have historically been granted based on seniority-cum-merit and the sudden insistence on a test is arbitrary and discriminatory”.
They said forcing senior constables to compete with juniors after years of service “lacked justification and violated equality principles”.
Senior counsel for the UT Administration Arvind Moudgil opposed the pleas, submitting that the promotion process is governed by Rule 13.7 of the Punjab Police Rules, which is a structured mechanism, including seniority-cum-merit, 25 per cent quota through B-1 test and 5 per cent sports quota.
Moudgil argued that the B-1 test is an integral statutory requirement aimed at ensuring efficiency and merit in the police force and cannot be dispensed with. “Earlier relaxations were only one-time measures, and do not create any enforceable right. The impugned notifications and circulars were issued within the competence of the administration and strictly in accordance with the rules,” Moudgil further submitted.
The tribunal, on hearing the arguments, rejected the contentions of applicants’ counsel, observing that “no employee can claim right to promotion contrary to the scheme of Rules”.
Story continues below this ad
It further held that the requirement of appearing in a written test “does not violate Articles 14 or 16, particularly when it is uniformly applied and has a rational nexus with the objective of ensuring efficiency and merit in promotions within a disciplined force like the police.”
The bench also noted that the B-1 test mechanism had not been abandoned and continued to be part of the statutory framework. “Temporary deviations or relaxations do not render a statutory provision obsolete or unenforceable,” it said.
On the issue of past practice, the tribunal observed that earlier relaxations granted in certain years were only one-time measures and could not be treated as a precedent or enforceable right.
The tribunal further recorded that during the pendency of the case, the applicants themselves referred to a draft amendment circulated by the administration, indicating that such matters fall within the domain of policy and administrative decision-making.
Story continues below this ad
Earlier, the tribunal had declined to grant interim relief, stating that no prima facie case was made out and allowing the B-1 test process to continue.
“In the absence of any violation of statutory provisions or constitutional mandate, the Tribunal ought not to interfere in policy matters,” the order said.
Accordingly, all original applications were dismissed, with the tribunal leaving it open for the competent authority to consider any request for relaxation in accordance with the law.
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula).
Professional Background
Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases.
Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region.
Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns:
1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts
"12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013.
"‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case.
"Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification.
2. Investigative & Scams
"CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus.
"Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh.
3. Environment & Public Safety
"Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities.
"Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos.
4. Gangster Culture & Crime
"City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules.
"Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.
Signature Style
Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More