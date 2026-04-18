CAT dismisses Chandigarh Police constables’ pleas against B-1 test for promotions to HC

The CAT Chandigarh Bench has upheld the mandatory B-1 test for promotions to Head Constable, dismissing a plea by constables who claimed the merit-based exam was "arbitrary" compared to traditional seniority rules. (Representative image)

The Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has dismissed a bunch of applications filed by Chandigarh Police constables challenging the requirement of the qualifying B-1 test for promotions to the post of Head Constable (HC).

Pronouncing the order on April 2, the tribunal held that “the impugned circulars, notification and Standing Orders are in consonance with the statutory provisions and fall within the permissible domain of executive policy. No case for judicial interference is made out”.

Applicants Pardeep Kumar and others, through their counsel, had challenged notifications and circulars mandating willingness for the B-1 test under the 25 per cent quota, arguing “promotions have historically been granted based on seniority-cum-merit and the sudden insistence on a test is arbitrary and discriminatory”.