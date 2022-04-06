CAT bar body felicitates Bangalore Bench member

A felicitation function was held Tuesday to honour Rakesh Kumar Gupta of the Bangalore Bench (Administrative), who came for an official visit to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Chandigarh Bench, Gupta was visiting Chandigarh to conduct a physical hearing of the double bench as the chief guest. The function was presided by SK Monga, Member (Judicial) cum HoD. Members of the CAT Bar association- President Rohit Seth, Vice President KK Thakur, and Secretary JR Syal -honoured Gupta. Seth gave the welcome address.